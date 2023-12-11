loading…

Military helicopters belonging to the Zionist Rescue Unit 669 travel to and from Gaza carrying many injured Israeli soldiers. Photo/via Times of Israel

GAZA – While military Israel Continuing to state that the losses they suffered in Gaza were minimal, military helicopters belonging to the Zionist Rescue Unit 669 told a different story.

Several videos have circulated today showing helicopters belonging to this unit traveling to and from various areas in Gaza in large numbers.

It is unclear which hospitals are the largest recipients of injured Israeli soldiers, but Sorouqa Hospital in Beersheba (Bir al Sabaa) reportedly receives many Israeli soldiers.

Those who arrive at these hospitals, which are located at a relatively far distance from the Gaza battlefield, are usually seriously injured, as Israeli media itself shows.

However, the reasons behind the busy movement of Zionist helicopters were answered in Israeli media reports and statements by Palestinian resistance groups. The Palestine Chronicle summarized all of that, Monday (11/12/2023).

Media Israel

Israeli media reports quoted by Al Jazeera stated that 19 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza were transferred to Sorouqa Hospital in Beersheba (Bir al-Sabaa) on Saturday.

Brigade al-Qassam

The al-Qassam Brigades targeted Zionist Merkava tanks in the eastern axis of the city of Khan Younis with Yassin-105 shells. The al-Qassam Brigades targeted the enemy command room in the southern axis of Gaza City with heavy caliber mortars.

The al-Qassam brigade destroyed a group of enemy forces that infiltrated the northern axis of the city of Khan Younis with mortars.

Two Israeli special forces carried out ambushes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood and the Al-Karama area in Gaza. Al-Qassam fighters managed to eliminate members of both forces and withdrew from the place.