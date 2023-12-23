In a revelation that shocked the art world, an Italian family returned a valuable Sandro Botticelli painting, “The Virgin and Child,” estimated at $109 million. The work, kept secret for decades, was handed over to the Italian police, marking the end of a long period of concealment.

The story of this Botticelli, collected by Insider, begins in the 1960s, when Enrico Somma extracted it from a chapel in southern Italy, fearing for its safety. The fear of art theft, common in Italian churches at that time, motivated his decision. The piece went from being an object of public devotion to a jealously guarded family secret..

The painting shows the Virgin Mary holding the Baby Jesus. Experts suggest that Simonetta Vespucci, Botticelli's frequent muse, may have been the model. This detail enhances the historical and artistic importance of the work, providing a human touch to the narrative.

Enrico Somma, aware of the painting's incalculable value, took extreme measures to protect it, including sleeping with a gun nearby.. The family, rejecting purchase offers, kept the painting hidden, especially after Enrico's death, to discourage interest and prevent theft.

The rumor and growing attention on social media led the family to worry. Finally, they decided to confess and return the work. This decision was influenced by the presence in the area of ​​the Camorra criminal groups, which endangered both the family and the painting.

The Boticceli is now in the Ufizzi Gallery in Florence

The Botticelli's return would have been orchestrated by Nello D'Auria, mayor of Gragnano, who acted as an intermediary between the Sommas and the authorities. The painting was handed over to the Carabinieri cultural heritage protection unit in a secret ceremony last month..

Currently, The Virgin and Child or Madonna and Child is in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, where it is undergoing an authentication and restoration process that will last approximately one year.

Despite the sentimental value of the work to the Somma family, they expressed their hope that it would eventually return to the community, possibly in a museum.

This act of return illustrates a deep emotional bond between a family and a work of art, transcending its monetary value. The article is based on information reported by Insider and other media, offering insight into this fascinating episode in art history.