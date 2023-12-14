In MV Agusta they talk about Upper Premium and “the first luxury all-terrain motorcycle in the world”: it is a limited edition of 500 units. The basic version will arrive later. The engine is a variation on the three-cylinder in-line theme with a counter-rotating crankshaft, optimized for off-road driving (for example, 80% of maximum torque is available at just 3,000 rpm). The cubic capacity is 931 cc, the weight of just 57 kg. 124 HP at 10,000 rpm and 102 Nm at 7,000 rpm are declared. The electronics are based on a 6-axis inertial platform, 4 engine maps, 9 levels of traction control (2 for off-road), 2 levels of engine braking. ABS cornering with Brembo Stilema calipers. Aluminum frame, 21″-18″ rims, Sachs suspension for 210 mm of travel on both wheels and 230 mm of ground clearance. The Orioli setup includes, in addition to the signature and dedicated plates, also the protections, the titanium exhaust, a wooden case with motorcycle cover and the 39+32 l aluminum side bags.

PREZZO: 30,000 euros indicative

AVAILABILITY: 500 copies, first quarter 2024