Anita Dobson has spoken about her new character who will be present in the season started by Ncuti Gatwa.

There's a new doctor in town! Well Ncuti Gatwa has already been introduced as the new TARDIS traveler in the latest Christmas special episode of Doctor Who. And with him have also arrived a new series of secondary characters ready to surprise fans, among them, a mysterious old woman by the name of Mrs. Flood.

(Possible SPOILERS for Doctor Who) Although at first she seems like a simple grandmother who is going to function as the neighbor of Gatwa's doctor, at the end of the episode you can see how she breaks the fourth wall and confesses to knowing more than she seems, since she is aware of the existence of the TARDIS.

A movement that has greatly surprised fans who already They have begun to speculate with the possibility that she is one of the former companions of Doctor Who at an advanced age or perhaps some old enemy… The actress who plays her, Anita Dobson, did not want to give many details but has asked fans not to get ahead of themselves.

“We will discover who he is as the series progresses.. So, for the moment, you can say that she is a very nice neighbor. What the future holds no one knows. Russell (T. Davis, showrunner of the series) is writing it as we speak,” the actress confessed in an interview for the podcast Doctor Who: Unleashed.

When does Doctor Who season 14 premiere?

Although the new Doctor Who interpreter has already been introduced, as is usual in the series, There will be a break until season 14 officially premieres in 2024. And that moment will happen sometime in May 2024, since the BBC has not yet revealed the exact date.

In addition to Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, The new season of Doctor Who will also include names like Jonathan Groff, Jinx Monsoon, and Indira Varma.