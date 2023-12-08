Netflix productions usually adjust to the various celebrations that happen throughout the year, which is why various content related to the season usually appears at Christmas. This time a movie arrives that will fit quite well with those who are fans of the various series that this platform offers.

On this occasion, Netflix presents Familia Revuelta, with the appearance of Emma Myers from Merlina and Jennifer Garner from If I Were 30. In this new installment of the most famous streaming platform, a family of four will have a change of bodies through their minds during the Christmas season.

The synopsis of the film indicates the following: “An unexpected event causes the members of a family to change bodies days before Christmas. The situation causes all the members to begin to panic about what could happen.“.

For people who enjoyed movies like Crazy Fridaythis is an excellent option to get together with whoever you want to see a proposal according to the dates.

