You already know that it has been a while since the launch of its full trailer and now we have news after knowing how to watch FNAF in streaming. In the past, we have talked to you on the web about the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy's live action movie.

It has already been released and now it has been confirmed new performance data, specifically a new record. This is confirmed:

Five Nights at Freddy’s box office success:

Biggest opening weekend in Blumhouse history. Biggest Halloween debut of any movie.

Significant achievements:

The film becomes the highest-grossing film in Blumhouse history, surpassing M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split,” which grossed $278.5 million in theaters.

Most recent achievement:

The worldwide gross of Five Nights at Freddy’s exceeds $300 million. It becomes the most successful horror film of 2023, surpassing “Scream VI.”

The film was released on October 27, 2023.

