A bad fact of news which took place in October 2022 in the province of Bergamo has had its epilogue in recent days. There judgment the court has in fact decreed a sentence of 14 years of prison to the accused who, following an argument on the road, caused the death of the poor motorcyclist Walter Monguzzi. The public prosecution had requested 24 for voluntary manslaughter, but apparently generic mitigating circumstances were applied with a relative reduction in the sentence.

The reconstruction of the facts is sad and worrying; following one they are sufferingthe motorist, now convicted and who at the time of the incident was also found to have tested positive for the cocainedecided to ram the motorcyclist aboard a BMW Urban GS causing him to end up in the oncoming lane where a car traveling in the opposite direction hit him killing him.

We talked about it at the time thanks to an article of ours Nico Cereghini and today, just over a year later, we return to the topic for an update which, on the one hand shows us how justice has taken its course, on the other hand still causes us dismay given that this type of facts are alas the fruit of a degradation social that is really difficult to bear. He wrote our Nico well “Don't fight in the street!“you never know who you meet, you never know what goes through the minds of some people who, as we read more and more frequently in news stories, give the worst of themselves, sometimes with truly catastrophic effects, for themselves and for others.