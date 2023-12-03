The “Fair Play Award” was awarded to Axel Bassani by the President of the association in Roncade (TV) in recent days at the H-Farm campus, the largest innovation and training center in Europe. Andrea C.C. Ducati and the event presenter Moreno Morello. The occasion for this was the final meeting of the 2023 educational season Motomorphosis entitled “Educational Project”, which was attended by over 800 school children of all levels.

Axel Bassani received this honor for having behaved correctly and virtuously during the WorldSBK championship and particularly in the event of a racing accident occurred in the last round of the 2023 Championship in Jerez. Axel embodied and reflected the ethical and correct values ​​of the association which can be summarized in one word: respect, thus distinguishing himself through educational gestures of altruism, respect for the rules or sharing.



Alex’s words at the awards ceremony:

“I was really pleased to have received this recognition, it was the first time it had been awarded to me and I am very honored to have received it. The award was awarded to me for my sporting behavior in Jerez in the last round of WorldSBK following my fall due to a collision with Michael Rinaldi. Despite the crash and the fact that I lost fifth place in the championship, very important for an independent team, I kept calm and didn’t react, and then clarified myself with Michael and was as reasonable as possible.”