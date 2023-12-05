Unexpected, original and interesting, this beautiful 750 cc proposal enters the entry-level naked bike segment with a straight leg, throwing down the gauntlet to the various Honda Hornet 750, KTM 790 Duke, Yamaha MT-07, Suzuki GSX-8S, Triumph Trident 660 and so on. It is a completely new motorcycle that stands out in the category for its design, features and technical solutions. The hope is that such refinement is not excessively reflected in the price, which for now has not yet been disclosed. In a panorama almost universally focused on in-line engines (which are chosen because they offer various advantages both in terms of construction and heat management), here it is showing off a 90° V-twin, designed in Italy and correctly left in plain sight. And the configuration is not its only notable feature. The counter-rotating crankshaft reduces the tendency to wheelie and benefits handling, and the “dry” sump ensures that the crankcase is very compact. The oil tank is in the tail and the clutch (anti-slipper?) is hydraulically controlled. Let’s imagine that the distribution has a double overhead camshaft and that the throttle bodies are ride by wire. What the company declares is that it is a super square engine (bore and stroke are respectively 90 and 58.9 mm) with a maximum power of 96 HP, reduced to 48 HP in the version of the Corsaro that can be driven with an A2 licence. No less noteworthy is the chassis. The frame is mixed, with an aluminum front part, aesthetically very refined, combined in the rear area with a steel tube trellis. The swingarm is double-arm, made of aluminium, and the seat support frame also appears to be made of aluminum (the seat surface is 820 mm from the ground). The suspensions are adjustable, with the monoshock operated through a progressive linkage. The double front disc of 320 mm in diameter is combined with super calipers, the Brembo M50 “radial” monobloc calipers. Also from Brembo is the radial master cylinder on the handlebars. The rims are made of aluminium, with five split spokes. Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 socks measuring 120/70 and 180/55. All this for a declared weight of less than 200 kg in running order. Aesthetically, the Corsaro is characterized at the front by an… alien headlight unit, with four elongated light points which, we imagine, will create a clearly recognizable light signature. Behind you can appreciate the receding tail and the double exhaust pipe. All lights are LED. Moto Morini has not released information regarding the presence or absence of electronic driving support systems.

AVAILABILITY: fine 2024