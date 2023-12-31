This 2023, which is now ending, has been full of very good video games, others that have not been so good, and apart from some bad things, it has also left us WTF moments, one of those that leave you confused, disconcerted or with just enough energy to say “holy bitch!” and little else.

For this reason, the editorial staff of HobbyConsolas (well, those who wanted to participate), have selected their Most WTF video game moments of 2023, which are not always linked to the best games of the year. It can also be linked to disappointments…

As each of these moments are completely subjective, do not hesitate to leave us your most WTF moments of all of 2023 in the comments, as some may have been left out…

Sex with a bear? Break up an ogre in a barn? It's all pretty WTF on the way to Baldur's Gate (Alberto Lloret)

It was one of the sensations when it was seen during the presentation of the game last summer. Yes, I am referring to the famous sex scene from Baldur's Gate 3 with a bear. It is by no means the only scene of that nature in the 2023 GOTY.

It is also disconcerting to go into any barn, and catch an ogre of enormous size having it with a much smaller “little ogre” to cut them off and fight each other. Or see how a magical portal ends up severing a character's hand.

Or kick a squirrel to death because we are not able to communicate with it, carry the corpse of a young girl as if it were an atomic bomb that is killing whoever is in its radius, let them blow out our eyes with an awl to see if they take out the mind whip…

Baldur's Gate 3 is a game that disorients, in many cases, with our decisions and their effects, which are very often unpredictable. And I love that, and He has told me to say “holy bitch” on more than one occasion.. Can't it be true that video games can be wonderful?

Baldur's Gate 3 analysis, the role-playing game you've been dreaming of all your life

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 campaign (David Rodríguez)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has had my particular “Are you hesitating?” moment. from 2023. Many will already know that the campaign does not last 4 hours of play (what it took me to beat the first boss of Elden Ring, the GOTY of 2022). However, when I started to analyze the game I did not know that duration.

Therefore, my eyebrows rose to unexpected heights when the final credits appeared. Because? Imagine watching the typical action movie in which one of the characters sacrifices himself so that the good guys can escape from a predicament.

I'm sure you know what I'm talking about, so prepare yourself for one or two more hours of shooting. After this heroic act, our protagonists will pull themselves together and draw up an epic plan to take out the bad guys. We all know that argument, so I was already preparing to face new missions after a “dramatic” loss within the game.

However, COD MW3 said “none of that, my dear” and In the middle of the plot he goes and inserts the final credits… Thus, without anesthesia, which left me looking even more stupid than usual… Maybe I hadn't downloaded the entire game? I had to check it, no joke. Although I have to say that that was the best plot twist of this campaign, so imagine the calico.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 analysis

Deadly magic, occurrences by Bethesda and erotic robots (Ángel Moran)

It's hard to stick with just one WTF moment in 2023, so I'll go in parts. To start, months ago I was amazed by Hogwarts Legacy and its recreation of the Harry Potter world… especially because of the unforgivable curses (that Goblet of Fire scene still lingers in my head).

Especially, for the fact of being able to use Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy combat. I think there were some options missing to do evil or follow in Voldemort's footsteps, but good point from Avalanche Software when it came to representing the killing curse.

Starfield (one of my 3 games of the year) also occupies this section. And I would stick with two aspects: the return of the Adoring Fan from Oblivion (although it is not the same) and, of course, the clever mission of the monster costume. Doesn't it remind you slightly of Little Lamplight from Fallout 3?

As a final lift, I also can't get Atomic Heart's ''hot'' automatons out of my head, a brave game that seems taken from another generation. A matter of taste, but I find zero sexual appeal in these machines…

Atomic Heart Analysis

Low-budget games edited by GameMill (José David Muñoz)

for staying with a specific WTF moment from 2023, I would say that they were these from the publisher GameMill, which entered the discount time. Yes, I'm talking about Skull Island: Rise of Kong and The Walking Dead: Destinies.

I know many of you will be thinking about why I don't include the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum here, when it deserves to be alongside others because of how horrible it came out. Well because – although he deserves it – I decided to include these two better because of how disastrous they were in such a short time..

That is, the macaque game was released to the world in October and just a month later we had the zombies. One was riddled with glitches, a rushed graphic look, and looked like a joke, but it had its audience when it was on sale in physical format.

The other was based on the comics by Robert Kirkman and Cliff Rathburn, but At a premium game price it only offered poor gameplay, plastidecor characters and scenes that it was better not to comment on.. In short, GameMill has said: “These are games, if you don't like them I have others.”

Analysis of the disappointing The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a game taken from another Age

Initiation 4: We sing (Álvaro Alonso)

Please do not read the following text if you have not yet played Alan Wake 2.

The last thing you expect from a survival horror that you play at all times with your ass hunched and your defenses up so that the next jumpscare doesn't catch you by surprise, is that it dedicates an entire chapter to a musical number… But that's exactly what Alan Wake 2 does..

It really shouldn't be a surprise if we know Remedy's history: the “musical moment” was born in the first Alan Wake and rose to a new level with Control Ashtray Labyrinth. And yet, this Finnish team has managed to surprise me again and, more importantly, once again excel.

But what makes the “We Sing” episode of Alan Wake 2 so special? Why do our faces light up every time someone asks us if they should play the writer's new story? What leads so many people to categorically state that it is one of the best moments they have ever experienced in a video game?

Firstly, the sequence is absurdly well done: the way the music adapts to our actions is an absolute delight, keeping segments of the song on loop until we reach specific points on the stage or changing to a more intense part when we get the flare gun to make us come up.

Of course, The entire sequence contains a great load of metanarrative, breaking down the fourth wall with every step we take.. The panels in which Mr. Door (David Harewood), Alex Casey (Sam Lake) and the Old Gods of Asgard (Poets of the Fall) appear effusively indicating the path to follow are a message directed as much towards Alan as to the player himself. And whoever came up with the “wait here for solo” thing deserves a raise.

And that brings me to what is perhaps my favorite part and what makes “Cantamos” such a magical moment: the happiness on the faces of all the people who participate. David Harewood is ENJOYING it. Sam Lake is PLENTHORIUS. But the icing on the cake is Ilkka Villi, who remains in character until the exact end, when she smiles at the camera while taking a sip of coffee. Masterpiece.

Driving along Madrid's Gran Vía in Mario Kart (Javier Escribano)

For almost the entire Nintendo Switch generation, Mario Kart 8 has been a cruel reminder that Nintendo, in the end, is a company that, like all others, seeks maximize profits at the lowest possible cost. Why release a new Mario Kart every three years (as had always been the norm) when the previous Wii U one, which almost no one played, sells itself?

At least, Nintendo had a “little” gift at the end of the Switch's life for the most unconditional fans, a gigantic DLC with 48 circuits and 8 characters that for many of us it was “free”, since we were going to pay for the Nintendo Switch Online bonus no matter what happened.

The bad thing is that almost all the circuits were taken from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour and with a simpler graphic style. But everything, everything was forgiven when Nintendo decided to close the DLC (and in the process kill the mobile game) with a Madrid circuit.

Many European capitals (London, Paris, Rome, Athens, Amsterdam) already had a circuit, but for some reason I had lost hope that Spain would have one… or that it wouldn't be Barcelona (being coastal gave it points for Mario Kart). I made a mistake.

It's hard to describe the joy it gives me to drive through Mario Kart through places that I walk and transit almost every day like Puerta del Sol, Gran Vía, Atocha station, Retiro or Castellana and recognize all the monuments of Madrid in Mario Kart: there are more than 30 recognizable buildings, sites or details in the game.

For me, the news of the year and the “peak” of Nintendo in this spectacular year.

Of course, many things have been left in the pipeline, from the leak of the GTA 6 trailer and the advancement of its premiere to midnight, passing the death of E3 “forever” or the “please finish” of The Game Awards .

What have been for you the biggest WTFs of 2023 in terms of video games? Do not hesitate to leave us what those moments have been for you in the comments.