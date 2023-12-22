From Pernat to Bagnaia, from Pirro to Migno, here are all the most seen and/or worth seeing contents

December 22, 2023

Pernat tells his story, in 360 degrees



And without censorship, in short, or almost!

The big Ducati party in Bologna



Here we are at the end of the year, the great Ducati celebration in Bologna. Everyone is celebrating the many World Cups seen. NB: to underline the fineness of analysis of this little boy 13 years.

Pecco: “Yes, I'll look at the statistics. SBK? I'd like it”



The end-of-year interview with Bagnaia is also a classic. The champion rejoices, more relaxedafter the victory of second consecutive MotoGP world championship.

Lorenzo explains his contribution to the Ducati GP23



Here is what Lorenzo's feedback was during his period at Ducati, the ones that Gabarrini still recognizes today. He talks about it precisely here.

Danilo Petrucci talks about his year in the USA



Fifteen minutes of fun with the great Petrux!

“Honda gave me 1 million dollars”



A fun and interesting Marco Lucchinelli with Manuel Poggiali.

The interview with Stoner



Interview with one of the greatest champions in history. It's available in both Italian and English, you'll see for yourself.

Dovizioso explaining the overtaking on the outside at Bagnaia



But even talking about his nomination as MotoGP Legend, some say right, some say no. For me yes, for Andrea, oh well!

Pernat who doesn't like the breaking of Marquez's contract with Honda



Interview a few days after Marc Marquez's farewell from Honda. Pernat explains his point of view.

MotoGP in… Milan! And Nico interviews the pilots!



While waiting for Mugello the MotoGP riders were in Milan, and Nico Cereghini was there, and interviewed them!

Zam interviews Michele Pirro!



In his Garage 51 Pirro retraces with Zam some very interesting passages of his career.

Dad Bagnaia talks about Pecco



Very interesting interview by Zam with Pietro Bagnaia

“Wow” the first word from Alex Marquez



After trying the Ducati. Ps what was the brother's?

Andrea Migno tells his story



The difficulties of the rider born in 1996 in finding a motorbike are told with sincerity by Migno himself.

Manuel Poggiali tells his story



From the two world championships won at a very young age to his early retirement, to his “normal” life until his return, as a protagonist, to this world of the world championship.