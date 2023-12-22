The market is full of very different phones that cover all tastes, but in the end, users use their terminal for the same thing. It doesn't matter if you have a 1,500 euro device or a 200 euro device, both will have WhatsApp installed on the system. What do you think they are the most used applications of 2023 by users in Spain?

The most used applications in Spain

There seems to be a fairly recognizable pattern among the installations of Spanish users. According to the analysis carried out by Smartme Analitics, the application that is present on almost 100% of smartphones in Spain is, obviously, WhastApp. And the Meta messaging application has a penetration percentage of no less than 96.30%, closely followed by Youtube with 91.80%, and Facebook with 91.30%.

The fourth app on the list is Gmailwhich makes it clear that it is the email manager par excellence for practically all Spaniards with 85.30%, while fifth place goes to Instagram with 75.70%.

We could say that these are the 5 essential applications for the majority of users, since they all exceed 75%, making it clear that social networks and instant messaging are something fundamental in people's daily lives. The complete list of most used applications in Spain is the following:

WhatsApp – 96,30%

YouTube – 91,80%

Facebook – 91,30%

Gmail – 85,30%

Instagram – 75,70%

TikTok – 54,30%

Amazon – 52,40%

Telegram – 50,80%

AliExpress – 45,80%

Wallapop – 37,90%

Shein – 35,40%

Spotify – 33,70%

Outlook – 32,40%

X – 30,30%

Carrefour – 26,30%

Lidl Plus – 26,00%

Caixabank – 24,70%

BBVA – 24,30%

Netflix – 23,50%

Prime Video – 16,50%

Use your mobile to buy

From the rest of the applications on the list we can draw a clear dominator, and it is none other than the ecommerce applications. The first to appear is Amazon, which with 52.40% is the store with the highest number of users, although AliExpress It follows quite closely with 45.80%. The application of Shane, an online store that emerged among the Spanish public in 2023 and has slipped into 11th place with a spectacular 35.40%.

Department stores like Carrefour y Lidl They have achieved spectacular penetration with their official applications with 26.30% and 26% respectively, demonstrating that they have managed to find enough motivation to encourage their customers to install the official application.

X the great defeated

Although we do not have figures for 2022, it is especially striking to us that X (formerly Twitter) is well below in the table with 30.30%, being surpassed by Spotify, Shein or Wallapop. Elon Musk's social network is in the doldrums, and the figures show that it is still not a primary application for Spaniards.

How many of the applications indicated in the ranking do you have installed on your mobile phone? Are you a traditional user or do you follow your own rules?

