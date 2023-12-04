They discover a totally unexpected novelty as part of the contents of LEGO Fortnite, shit. In the most literal sense.

After last weekend’s explosive event, all the rumors were confirmed: Solid Snake and Peter Griffin are coming to Fortnite. However, they are not the only thing that lands in Epic Games’ battle royale. Now, it has evolved to offer several different experiences, and one of them is LEGO. Why do we focus on this one specifically? Because it will bring Fortnite a novelty most unexpectedly, a “shit”.

And we don’t say it because it’s better or worse, it’s because it’s literally about a poop made of LEGO. Through data mining, the community has discovered that among the files of the latest update of the game there is an object shaped like a hunting for Fortniteat least for its LEGO part.

Whether it will be something that is part of the environment, whether it will be among the available objects or whether it will have a use is something that we do not know for now. What we do know is that LEGO Fortnite will be available from December 7, 2023 and that will combine the experience of a game of open world con crafting and survival mechanics. It seems like it’s going to be something in the style of Minecraft, but set in this battle royale. In addition, it will carry over more than 1,200 skins from the main game in LEGO style, even preserving their gestures.

Will this poop have any use in LEGO Fortnite? Fortunately, there is very little left for us to clear up doubts.

