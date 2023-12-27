It has been said ad nauseam and we will do it once again: 2023 has been a historic year for video games, for better and for worse. In a positive sense, the year gave us great releases that will be remembered for years; However, few of them came as surprises. Everyone knew that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would hook us for hundreds of hours or that Starfield would be a media impact, there were even Early Access periods that showed us the enormous quality of projects like Baldur's Gate 3 and Dave the Diver!

That said, in 2023 also had big surprises. Some of them were low-profile releases that we ask you to try at some point because they are true gems that came out of nowhere. There are also others that are higher profile games that delivered much more than we expected.

So, to inaugurate our end-of-year content, we are going to see some of the pleasant surprises that the LEVEL UP team found during 2023:

Myhouse.wad

Under the noses of many hides the DOOM modding community, one of the most vibrant and active, which has been responsible for keeping the game alive, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2023.

At the beginning of the year, one of the most deserving works emerged from this community: myhouse.wad, an innocent recreation of an ordinary house from the 90s to honor a deceased loved one. The project was published without warning and, despite the modest initial response, became one of the most notable psychological horror experiences of the year.

The house portrayed is ordinary; Nothing jumps out at you, however, it portrays a gradual but terrifying deterioration of reality, playing with liminal spaces and abstract horror. All this without leaving aside its nature as a video game.

The interesting thing about the project is its experimental and multimedia nature, Well, half of the experience is hidden behind a log hosted on Google Docs, which is the key to involving us in a disconcerting downward spiral of anguish, pain and acceptance. Without a doubt, a masterpiece of psychological horror.

A masterpiece that came from nowhere

Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars is a surprise because we can assure you that no one expected that in 2023 we would receive a 2D hedgehog title and, above all, that it would be so good. We played a small demo at Summer Game Fest and really liked it, but lately Sonic had been giving us games that ranged from mediocre to meh. Superstars is far above what we were used to.

It is true that it has imperfections, such as the Emeralds' powers being used very little, and that it is one of the main gimmicks of the delivery, but it has the best of the 2D Sonic: spectacular level design, several routes that make each scenario extremely replayable, a perfect balance between exploration and speed and several characters available. It may not surpass some of the classics, but it can sit on the same table.

Sonic is back

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Just a year ago we received Bayonetta 3 and a few months later Platinum and Nintendo gave us a spin-off that was a surprise both for its announcement and for how much it entertained us. Its artistic style and approach made us think that it would be for a children's and casual audience, but it is an installment that all fans of the franchise can enjoy.

First of all, the story is very related to the 3 main titles and we know a lot about Cereza and her past. In second place, leaves aside combat and more mature style to have the same charm that we knew from the witch from her first game. Its only flaw is that the pace becomes a bit monotonous halfway through the adventure, but the beginning and, especially the end, shine thanks to their fun and ingenious puzzles.

Bayonetta may be more than a hack and slash

Lies of P

One of the big surprises of 2023 was, without a doubt, Lies of P, a game that took the best of previous souls and offered a tremendous challenge for users new to the genre but also for the most experienced.

The delivery of Round8 Studio and Neowiz Games did not revolutionize this type of proposals, it simply sought to adapt without making unnecessary experiments. In addition, it provided features that make it unique, such as weapon modification and the progression system based on truths or lies.

Lies of P is a very demanding title that requires all the effort of the players, who are pitted against truly difficult bosses. The special thing about Lies of P always leaves us wanting more, because it combines an engaging narrative, incredible design and simple gameplay. No matter how long it takes you to finish it, you will enjoy every moment.

Pinocchio's Bloodborne turned out to be more than a copy

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

The return of this classic JRPG teaches how a triumphant return should be made after more than 20 years. This remake gives a new shine to a gem of the genre that became niche, with great technical improvements and new content. At first glance, the most striking thing is its new aesthetic that combines pixel art with 2.5D environments, but this is just the tip of the iceberg.

This story with a double perspective It captivates you with its characters and how they get involved in all kinds of situations. Additionally, Star Ocean: The Second Story R has a robust and revamped battle system that becomes more dynamic and aggressive than before, with tons of tools to take down the enemy.

It is a remake that is made to pamper fans, it has several dubbing to choose from, music with arrangements, artistic design adapted to this generation and many adjustments that make it a practically new game.

An opportunity to try one of the best JRPGs

System Shock Remake

Nightdive Studios excelled with System Shock, a remake from which we expected the worst news (even cancellation), after a long and eventful development. Fortunately, the opposite happened and when it finally debuted, it was the subject of extremely positive reviews. The lesson he left us was that it is possible to achieve a balance between classic and modern without compromising the original vision and intention.

The latter is said very simply, since many of the remakes and remasters tend to be of games that, at most, are 10 years old; That is, they sometimes require substantial changes and improvements to be fully enjoyed today. The case of System Shock is unique because it is a very early cornerstone of gaming, a pioneer of true 3 dimensions in the industry at a time when control schemes were like the Wild West.

System Shock was a pleasant surprise because it showed us that It's possible to make compromises to refresh an obscure classic without losing the path or forgetting the intention of the original developers, and resulting in a game that is as enjoyable as a contemporary delivery with the unforgiving flavor of the old school.

It could have been terrible, but the remake was a pleasant surprise

For you, what are the most surprising releases of the year? Tell us in the comments!

