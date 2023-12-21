Can you imagine being in space with oxygen running out, this is the proposal of this Netflix science fiction movie.

Nothing beats the feeling of having your heart in your fist with a good thriller, and Netflix's 2021 French sci-fi film, OxygenWithout a doubt, it meets all those requirements.

Directed and produced by Alexandre Aja (Piranha 3D, Underwater Hell), with a script by Christie LeBlanc, it features a stellar cast that includes talents such as Mélanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric and Malik Zidi. Where can you find it? Netflix is ​​your destination to immerse yourself in this absorbing story!

What is it about?

As the title suggests, Oxygen will be particularly terrifying for anyone who is claustrophobic. The film begins with a woman waking up in an airtight cryogenic medical unit, only to discover that she is trapped and that her oxygen supply is rapidly running out.

The most suffocating Netflix science fiction film Oxygen with Mélanie Laurent

The anguish intensifies as he suffers from memory loss, unable to remember why he is there or who he really is. Fortunately, she is not completely alone. Since she has an advanced artificial intelligence called MILO to guide her escape. It is once again AI to the rescue.

The ending of the film will keep you in suspense, making you wonder if he will be able to escape and recover his identity. That's why you can't miss it if you like a good science fiction movie outside of the big Hollywood blockbusters.

Its greatest virtues.

Oxygen has a tense and captivating rhythm that will keep you guessing and glued to the screen until the end. In addition to an attractive and exciting plot, this science fiction film serves to discover the protagonist, Mélanie Laurent, who leads the story as the woman trapped in that cryogenic chamber, offering a phenomenal performance in each scene. Although, Anne Hathaway was initially talked about as part of the cast and producer, with Echo Lake Entertainment and IM Global involved in the production. But the project could not become so international. However, the project was transformed, and Noomi Rapace was cast as a replacement in February 2020, with Franck Khalfoun set to direct. It finally hit the screen in 2021.

The film received excellent reviews after its release, obtaining an approval rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, although it must be remembered that viewers lowered its rating to 73%, even so it is an excellent figure.

So, if you enjoy claustrophobic thrillers and suffocating sci-fi movies, you should definitely add Oxygen to your playlist ASAP.

