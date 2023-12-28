He NASA budget by 2024 it is 25 billion dollars. They are a couple of billion less than what she asked for, which forces her to make some cuts. But to put it in perspective, it is comparable to Iceland's GDP.

What will NASA do with that money throughout the year? To summarize it, he has put together a spectacular video as a preview. Because if there is something that NASA does better than anyone else… it is communicating what it does.

NASA missions for 2024

Con Bill Nelson's starring rolethe current NASA administrator appointed by Joe Biden, the frenetic trailer reviews some of the most important missions that the space agency will have underway in 2024, starting with the lunar missions, the development of Starship and extravehicular suits, and the advances to put a woman on the Moon.

These are the missions in the order in which they are mentioned:

Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS). The United States will land on the Moon again for the first time since Apollo 17, this time with a commercial mission. The Astrobotic company's Peregrine lunar module is expected to launch on January 8 aboard a Vulcan Centaur and reach the surface of the Moon at the end of February with cargo from NASA and other companies. The CLPS 2 mission will follow with an Intuitive Machines lander launched with a Falcon 9 in February.

Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER). This small rover will search for water on the Moon for future astronauts. Its main task will be to map and analyze the distribution of ice and other resources at the Moon's south pole that could be useful in future human missions. Its launch is scheduled for the end of 2024.

Polar Resources Ice Mining Experiment-1 (PRIME-1). As a complement to the previous mission, this robot will take a drill and a spectrometer to the lunar surface to analyze water and other chemical compounds that can be used in future lunar missions.

Artemis Missions. After a successful unmanned mission with the Orion spacecraft, Artemis II hopes to carry astronauts on a free return trajectory around the Moon. For now it is scheduled for November 2024, but it would not be a surprise if it were delayed.

Human tissue in 3D chips. To understand how spaceflight will affect astronauts on their missions to the Moon and Mars, NASA has developed 3D tissue chips that mimic human biological organs to model diseases and understand how different environmental exposures affect them.

Artemis III xEVA Suits. NASA hired Axiom Space to lead the development of the extravehicular suits that will be used on the first manned mission to the Moon since Apollo 17. In 2024 we should see some progress.

Human Landing Systems (HLS). Same logic with the lunar Starship as with the space suits. NASA chose the SpaceX rocket to carry astronauts from lunar orbit to the Moon's surface (and back), but Starship still has to pass a few milestones necessary for the Artemis III mission, such as in-flight fuel transfer.

The Lunar Gateway orbital station. It is the name of the modular space station in orbit with the Moon that will serve the future Artemis missions. We won't see the first habitation module until the Artemis IV mission (hopefully in 2028), but the launch of the power and logistics elements that will connect to the Orion spacecraft are scheduled for late 2024 aboard a Falcon Heavy.

Lunar Terrain Vehicles (LTV). NASA also has to advance in the development of the rovers that the astronauts of the Artemis missions will drive. These vehicles will be used to do more experiments and explore larger regions than the Apollo rover.

International Space Station (ISS). The International Space Station still has a few years left to retire, so NASA will continue doing science aboard the orbital outpost alongside its European, Canadian, Japanese and Russian partners (for now).

Commercial Crew Program. There are a pair of crewed missions to the International Space Station scheduled for 2024 aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft: Crew 8 in February and Crew 9 in August.

Boeing Starliner test flight. Unlike SpaceX's Crew Dragon, Boeing's CST-100 Starliner has not yet flown astronauts to the International Space Station. Its first crewed flight was delayed multiple times and is now scheduled for April 2024. The first service mission will follow in 2025.

NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR). This joint NASA and Indian space agency mission will launch a SAR radar in 2024 to measure changes in Earth's ecosystems and ice surfaces. It will be the first radar imaging satellite to use dual frequencies and will analyze every point on Earth every six days.

Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE). Another Earth observation mission expected in 2024. It will improve monitoring of ocean biology, atmospheric aerosols and clouds.

X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (Quesst). NASA hopes to test this new supersonic aircraft developed by Lockheed Martin in 2024. It is designed to fly at speeds of 1,700 kilometers per hour without producing loud sonic booms.

Europa Clipper. 2024 will also see the launch of the long-awaited Europa Clipper mission, the largest spacecraft NASA has ever developed for a planetary mission. His destination is Europa, Jupiter's icy moon, where he will try to see if its underground ocean can contain life.

Total eclipse of Sol. NASA has also included the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 as one of its most important events of the year. It can be seen in Mexico, the United States and Canada. We will have to wait until August 12, 2026 to see one from Spain.

Image | POT

In Xataka | NASA's return to the Moon is complicated. An audit foresees delays in the development of Starship and the suits