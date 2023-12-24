One of the most popular Lol and Arcane characters takes over your world thanks to this cosplay.

The Arcane series shows the beginning of Jinx.

One of the most famously played PC games is League of Legends, perhaps better known to many as LoL. After the great success that the game has achieved in all these years that it has been active, Netflix offered the Arcane series, which showed a story based on the characters and the world that was born in the video game. The series turned out to be wonderful and that gave rise to unique possibilities like this cosplay that we will leave you a little further down. If you want to know which champions appear in the first season, here is the information.

The success of Arcane was incontestable, one of the main reasons was that you don't need to know the lore of League of Legends, you just have to let yourself go and delve into the story that Vi and Powder want to tell you. Of course, there are many more that make an appearance, however we focus on those two since they are the protagonists and the most striking of the series. On this occasion, the cosplay refers to Jinx, a really famous character in the LoL universe.

Jinx comes to life thanks to this incredible cosplay

The culprit of creating this marvel is already known, it is not the first cosplay that we leave you with of her, in fact, she has a truly spectacular version of C18, or also of Harley Quinn, the art of this girl has no end. We are talking to you about Sosenka, who has her Instagram profile full of authentic works of art. Just below these lines you will have the image of Jinx, get ready because he has taken care of even the smallest detail, thus offering a great version of this character.

As you have seen, the final result is wonderful. We are not only referring to the clothes, but the makeup that this model uses for her projects is truly incredible, she has a practically perfect technique and that makes the result of your cosplay is great. As we have told you, this is not the only job he has, so do not hesitate to visit his Instagram profile to enjoy a little more of everything he is capable of creating.

If, like us, you are one of those people who are eagerly awaiting the second season of Arcane, we have good news, but also bad news. The good thing is that it is confirmed and will arrive during the month of November 2024, the bad thing is that there is still a long way to go to be able to enjoy it.

