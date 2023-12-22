From Bagnaia's accident in Barcelona, ​​to the long soap opera of Marquez's farewell, to Fenati's return, here's what interested you most

December 22, 2023

The Bagnaia accident in Barcelona



It sure was a key episode of the 2023 championship, indeed the most important episode. Because until then Pecco Bagnaia had largely dominated the championship but the accident, and the subsequent difficulties, revealed only at the end of the championship, brought a great Jorge Martin. And the world championship remained wide open until the last Sunday.

Marquez, farewell to Honda and the move to Ducati



Another great theme of interest of the season was the Marc Marquez's long farewell from Honda: first it seemed he was going to end up with KTM, finally he went to Ducati Gresini.

Marquez to Portimao, prima gara



Marc Marquez started the year very gassy for his physical condition, but the results were not satisfactory so much so that in the first long race Marquez caused a accident that he created many controversies.

Petrucci and the year in the USA



Danilo Petrucci he is an old friend from MotoGP. So in this interview we asked him to tell us what it was like to live in the United States for a year. The result was a super interesting and fun story.

The wedding of Luca Marini and Marta Vincenzi



Blonde and beautiful, the two have been together for many years, and got married in the summer. These Christmas days I'm in honeymoon

The new return of Fenati



Romano Fenati's third return to Moto3 aroused a lot of interest, but it's a shame that the year didn't go well.

Martin's strength



The Spanish driver dominated the second part of the season in which he often was fastest of all in all shifts, with lap advantages of half a second or a second. This article, in which he demonstrates his awareness, has been widely read.

Dall'Igna's warning



These words by Dall'Igna generated great interest.

Valentino on his brother in HRC



During an interview with SKY, on Saturday in Valencia, Valentino Rossi he put on a show with his interesting words. Always fun to hear.

At the beginning of the year Valentino had caught attention like this



With this dated video in which he talked about his experience at Tourist Trophy.

Alex Marquez's famous last words…



“To Marc? I don't say anything about the bike” said Alex Marquez at the beginning of the year.

Morbidelli's crisis



In 2024 he will be in Pramac, but in 2023 Morbidelli's difficult period in Yamaha continued, attenuated only by the Argentina GP.

