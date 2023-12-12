Naruto It is more than 20 years old. Behind her there is 73 volumes of the manga and 720 episodes of the animated series. Naruto Uzumaki has been Masashi Kishimoto’s excuse to show the world the capabilities of his imagination, creating all kinds of stories and the most diverse characters. Today we will face the arduous task of rank the strongest characters of this franchise, a rather complicated task, taking into account that each character has totally unique abilities, weaknesses and strengths.

Index

The 10 strongest characters in the Naruto universe

This is the top 10 most powerful characters in the franchise.

Orochimaru

Although Naruto has hundreds of characters, Orochimaru is one of those villains that remains in memory for being one of the original of the saga. Orochimaru is one of the most feared shinobi. He can summon ninjas from the past and can change his face with those he has killed. He dedicated his life to mastering all Jutsu, as well as creating his own techniques. He is not only a powerful character, but also one of the most loved by fans. His personality, his transformation full of snakes and his skills make him worthy of being the first member of this top.

Itachi Uchiha

Without a doubt, one of the best characters in the entire series, the child prodigy of the Uchiha Clan and, probably, the person who most influenced Sasuke’s life. When Itachi joins Akatsuki, this mysterious character becomes even more unpredictable, murdering all of his loved ones and clan mates. His brother Sasuke discovers him, and, although he promised to protect him, he is forced to fight him. In the tough battle, he takes one of her eyes, this combat being one of the most tragic stories in the entire history of Naruto. Finally, Itachi falls at the hands of his brother. There are more theories about this character than almost any other Naruto character. There are those who think that Itachi never became evil, but rather that he was guided incorrectly. And his death could be due to the fact that he did not want to face his younger brother with all his abilities.

Obito Uchiha

This character was underestimated even by Itachi. He seemed to be harmless, but Rin’s death causes him to transform, becoming one of the best built villains in the entire series. His transformation into the Jinchuuriki of the Ten Tails was quite a revelation. Obito kills several Akatsuki members, so he doesn’t have to prove too much to be part of this top.

Nagato

Better known as Painwas one of the founding members of Akatsuki. Almost all members of said organization refer to him as ‘leader’. To understand his power, you have to go back to his childhood. Madara Uchiha handed him the Rinnegan to Negato as a child without him realizing it. He discovered his power the night some ninjas broke into his house and murdered his parents.

Negato can use all powers of the roads, as well as the paths of pain using his Rinnegan. These abilities allow him to fight even if he is seriously injured and unable to move, being even able to control ninjas who have fallen in combat. Although he always tried to fight for peace, his goal got out of hand. Naruto ends up defeating him, and Pain decides to sacrifice himself to restore life to those who have taken it from him. A harsh end for a character who could have been a great ally.

Hashirama Senju

The first Hokage of Konohagakure is also one of the most influential characters in the entire Naruto plot and also one of the strongest. His power comes from the dominion of Ninjutsu his prowess with chakra, life force, and his ability to enter sage mode, a wood-style technique that he can even use to seal enemies with great power. Resurrected by Orochimaru in the Fourth Shinobi World War, Hashirama proves with his powers and his bravery that he is without a doubt one of the ten most powerful characters in the entire series.

Madara Uchiha

Founder of Konoha and living legend after being returned from the dead by Kabuto Yakushi. He regained a youthful appearance, far removed from his physical appearance when he had died of old age. In the first stage of him, it was known that he was not too powerful, but when he is revived and absorbs the ten tails, He becomes one of the most powerful characters in the entire franchise.. He acquires the ability to fly, great speed and manages to react with unmatched visual dexterity. His power reaches such a point that he faced five Kages and defeated them single-handedly. Luckily, Hashirama Senju was able to free him from the Ten-Tails.

Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo and Hamura inherited the same chakra from their mother, Princess Kaguya. The twins possessed great power. However, Hagoromo He became the first and most powerful jincūriki with the help of Hamura, who helped him seal the ten-cabbage beast inside himself. In this way, Hagoromo became one of the wisest and most powerful ninjas in the entire known Naruto universe.

As if that were not enough, some of the most powerful characters in the series use some of their powers at some point, like Madara, Obito or Sasuke. Without his help, it would have been impossible to defeat his mother.

Sasuke Uchiha

No one has the slightest doubt that the last survivor of the damned Uchiha Clan also He is the most powerful of his entire saga. Sasuke is one of the few ninjas who can pose a threat to Naruto, as he has proven to be at a level that is very much on par with him. During the final battle, Sasuke possesses truly extraordinary abilities, such as Susanoo and the Rinne Sharingan.

Naruto Uzumaki

By the end of the series, Naruto Uzumaki becomes a character truly capable of taking on any opponent. Very few shinobi possess the ability to go toe to toe with him due to the large amount of chakra flowing through his body as well as the nine tailed beast that there is sealed within it or its elevated state ‘sage mode of the six paths’.

Sin embargo, Naruto start from scratch. No one could have imagined that a boy with such a standard physical shape and such a friendly personality could become a Hokage. However, it is not power that brings Naruto to this position on the list, but rather his characterNaruto is leaderknows how to win allies and can also give his chakra to other ninjas, being able to get a shinobi army almost as powerful as himself on his side.

Kaguya

And we finally arrive at most powerful character in the entire Naruto franchise. It is none other than the clan matriarch Ōtsutsuki Clan. This character consumed the fruit of the God Tree, becoming the first being capable of carrying and using the Earth Chakra. Her immense power would begin to corrupt her, losing trust in humanity and causing those close to her to see her as a demon.

In the Naruto universe, Kaguya is seen as the supreme evil. He has abilities that no other ninja has ever achieved, such as possibility of altering space and time, read the minds and feelings of others or even have privileged vision and reflections. Kaguya’s power is so great that not even Naruto is enough to confront her. To seal it, it was necessary for our protagonist, his two children (Hagoromo and Hamura) and the rest of the teammates of Team 7 to intervene. By far, Kaguya is the strongest character in all of Naruto, as she is a goddess whom no one can face it alone.