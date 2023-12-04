Are you looking for a cheap mini PC that doesn’t make you give up more than respectable power? IF so, take advantage, because on Amazon, NiPoGi He leaves us the most attractive version of his CK10 at a very good price, for 396.18 euros with free shipping. We tell you how to get it at this price.

This mini PC usually costs 529.99 euros, but on Amazon we have a coupon available with 80 euros off. If we also use the code DICCIONPCwe can take it for 396.18 euros, which gives us we will be saving 132.91 euros in total in addition to shipping, which is free and fast, in just 3 days for Prime users or for those who take advantage of the free trial of the service for one month when placing the order.

This NiPoGi ‎CK10 is a Mini PC focused on office use, but it is also the perfect device to use as a multimedia center, next to the TV.

It has a compact size of 14×13 cm, 5 cm thick, so we can even place it behind our screen using the VESA anchor that is included in the box. In addition, we won’t even have to bother buying and installing a Windows 11 license, since it comes with it as standard.

But the best thing about this device is inside, with a recent mid-range configuration, presided over by a processor Intel Core i5 12450H twelfth generation, with integrated graphics along with some not inconsiderable 32GB RAM of Lexar origin. It also mounts an NVMe type SSD, with 512 GB of capacity, although it can even be expanded, with a second NVME, plus a SATA SSD (the cable to connect the latter is even supplied, while the first only has to be connected to the motherboard).

Finally, I would like to say that it also comes very well served in terms of connectivity, with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 in the wireless section, plus a pair of HDMI outputs to connect to two monitors, 4 USB-A 3.0 ports and a port USB-C. And of course, with it we can enjoy a 4K image at 60p compatible with HDR.

Amazon Basics USB-A 3.0 Extender Cable

