Little by little, the possibility of using a VPN has been opening up for many people, a useful tool for many things but above all for browsing the Internet privately and much more securely, although some of the most popular ones have interesting extras, such as for example cloud storage or antivirus.

Of those, it is clear that the leader is NordVPN, surely the most popular on the planet and the one that is most aggressive with its discounts. For example and without going any further, Your two-year plan now has a 65% discount to be only 5.79 euros for the most complete of the packsand the best thing is that you have a 30-day trial.

There are more plans for this VPN, which you can get from 3.79 euros per month, although yes, there are two important things to clarify: the longer your subscription lasts, the cheaper it will be if you calculate it month by month, although -and here The second point comes – you must pay those 24 months at once and in advance.

NordVPN offers a 30-day trial for its new subscribers. During that period you can request and get a 100% refund if you are not satisfied.

In any case, If during those first 30 days of trial you are not satisfied you can simply request and get a 100% refund of your money. That's how confident NordVPN seems to be about the quality of their product.

Of course, there are more VPN services that are worth it and some are cheaper and there are even free ones, although when it comes to the security and privacy of your data it is better not to take risks, since at the end of the day when you use these tools you are redirecting all your traffic through their servers.

Six devices at a time, dozens of servers and top speed

One of the things that makes NordVPN worth it is first the speed they offer and maintain, with dozens of servers in practically any country on the planet maintaining up to 1 GB per second connection speed, which is not bad at all.

You can connect any device and use the internet for whatever you want without it running slower than it should, and unfortunately in the world of VPNs that can't always be taken for granted.

They also have an application for practically any device. For Windows computers, macOS, Linux, for Android, iOS or even for Fire TV Sticks, one of the most popular for watching streaming content. You can even use it on PS4, PS5 and Xbox, so with it you can unlock many advantages that would otherwise be completely inaccessible.

There are six devices simultaneously that you can connect to the same account, all of them protected from each other.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here