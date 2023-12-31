An interesting top! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about the top popularity of 2023. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

You already know that every year the Japanese publication Gamewith shares the top with the most popular Pokémon of the year. Below you can see which ones have been the mons that have been liked the most in 2023 along with the votes they have received:

Meowscarada (2674) Fuecoco (2148) Chandelure (2022) Sylveon (1991) Tinkaton (1896) Lucario (1874) Mimikyu (1815) Clodsire (1773) Gengar (1715) Gardevoir (1628) Ogerpon Turquoise Mask (1593) Umbreon (1538) Ceruledge (1500) Palm (1485) Glaceon (1419) Garchomp (1253) Sprigatito (1248) Flygon (1198) Alcremie (1183) Reptile (1162)

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

