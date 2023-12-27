Netflix: Series infantiles

The streaming platform Netflix has a very extensive catalog where all these children's series stand out that delight the smallest viewers in the house.

According to FlixPatrol, the most popular Netflix children's animated series is Cocomelón, which is a children's song show. In addition, the little ones in the house also really like Peppa Pig and the Paw Patrol.

Other series that stand out are Pokémon or Haikyu!! The aces of volleyball, which could be considered for a slightly older audience. However, it is clear that Netflix is ​​betting on animation, since it is adding more and more programs to its catalog. Without forgetting that there are also documentaries like Life on Our Planet.

50 most popular series.

CocomelonPeppa PigPaw PatrolGabby's DollhouseAngeLittleMasha and the BearBabyfinnLife on Our PlanetCoComelon LaneThe SmurfsUnicorn AcademyOur PlanetA Boss in Diapers: Christmas BonusSurviving SummerMy Little Pony: Leave Your MarkGrizzy and the LemmingsWoke a VampireThe Creature CasesSonic PrimeBarbie: Life in the House of dreamsIs it cake?LEGO Ninjago: Dragons RisingPokémonPredatorsMy Dad the Bounty HunterOm Nom StoriesBen 10Henry DangerThe Amazing World of GumballNot Quite NarwhalSpongeBobPokémon TripsBoss Baby: Back in the CradleThe Looney Tunes ShowAlvinn!!! and The ChipmunksMechanical CadetsKitti KatzBarbie: A Touch of MagicThe ThundermansDoraemonHaikyu!! Volleyball AcesKung Fu Panda: Dragon KnightShark DogChimpanzee EmpirePower Rangers: Cosmic FuryChildren's KingdomMorphleBobo SiebenschläferAdventure TimeErin and Aaron

