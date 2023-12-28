Coming to the end of a new year, today we bring you a top 10 of the most pirated series throughout 2023

2023 was a year full of premieres, both in cinema and on TV and both good and bad. To refresh your memory a little, “The Mandalorian” took first place with its second season in 2020, “Wandavision” was the most pirated series in 2021 and “House Of The Dragon” closes the recent top 3 of the most pirated series.

Although the platform with the most pirated series in the year was Disney Plus, HBO Max is the home of the one that occupies the number 1 position. And it couldn't be for less, I'm talking about “The Last Of Us”. In my opinion, one of the best series of the year and not surprisingly occupying this place.

The Last Of Us

How is the TOP 10 formed?

The year has barely started, “The Last Of Us” wreaked havoc on HBO Max, in audiences and also in the video game fandom. “The Mandalorian” ultimately settled for second place, one spot above “Loki,” and newcomer “Ahsoka” wasn't far behind. Since the current streaming landscape is so fragmented, it seems that many people prefer to pirate rather than pay for “another” subscription.

What stands out most is that the content of the video subscription service dominates the top ten. Since the current streaming landscape is so fragmented, it seems that many people prefer to pirate rather than pay for “another” subscription. The series released on Netflix are very absent in this year's TOP. Without speculating too much, it seems likely that Netflix users will be less likely to give up their subscriptions as it is the dominant streaming platform in most of the world.

10- Ted Lasso

9- Gen V

8- Tulsa King

7- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

6- Silo

5- Secret Invasion

4- Ahsoka

3- Loki

2- The Mandalorian

1- The Last of Us

