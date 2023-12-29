We already have the list of the most pirated series of 2023 on BitTorrent. The winner is not a series from Netflix or Disney+, the two most popular platforms. The most pirated series of 2023 is The Last of us, from HBO Max.

In this way, a decade-old tradition is maintained, where the most pirated series of the year a BitTorrent he side HBO or Disney+ series.

The mythical Game of Thrones “won” the dubious award for several years. It was then replaced by Wandavision, The Mandalorian and, last year, by House of the Dragon.

The Last of Us, the most pirated series of 2024 on BitTorrent

According to data collected by Torrentfreak and IKnow, The Last of us It has been the most pirated series of the year through BitTorrent.

The HBO Max series, based on a famous PlayStation video game saga, tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world destroyed by a virus that transforms people into cannibalistic monsters.

This is the top 10 most pirated series of 2023:

As we see, after the great success of HBO and Sony, there is nothing less than four Disney+ series: The Mandalorian and Loki complete the podium, and are followed by Ahsoka, and Secret Invasion.

In the second part of the Top 10, Apple TV+ rules. Its series Silo, Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters, and Ted Lasso, are the most pirated on the platform. Rounding out the list are SkyShowtime's Tulsa King, and Prime Video's Gen V.

Disney+ may have been weighed down by the rate increase in recent months, and that its catalog is not very varied, since it focuses on family content. To many people outside of the Marvel or Star Wars series, the rest is not interested.

The most striking case is that of Apple TV+, since it is one of the cheapest platformsand also all its content is exclusive, there are varied genres, and it is offered with the highest quality: 4K Resolution and Dolby Vision.

The list itself has no surprises, since they are all very popular series. But what is most striking is that There is no Netflix series among the most pirated. Are they not interested, or is it that everyone has Netflix?

It seems that the reference platform lives in its own bubble, and is not affected by the same rules. It's the most expensive, but people don't pirate it. And the quality of its series cannot be doubted, so the conclusion is that it is the platform that most people subscribe to, because it is the one that releases the most content, and that is why it is pirated less.

The Last of usfrom HBO Max, is the most pirated series of 2023 on BitTorrent. Several Disney+ and Apple TV+ series follow. No Netflix series is in the Top 10. Surely their marketing departments are already debating this data, because they are very striking.