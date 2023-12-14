Peso Pluma became the only Mexican singer to have reached the global top spot on Spotify and the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 in history.

In this regard, I express that “it is to stay focused, keep looking forward and keep working because the moment you start looking away, you lose your focus.”

At 24 years old, and especially during 2023, Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, his real name, has gone through situations that are difficult to process. In 2014, I was just a boy who practiced guitar with YouTube videos, but this year, the whole world is already singing with him: “Compa, what do you think of that girl?”

“I feel very blessed and happy,” says Doble P. “I am so grateful to my fans and everyone around me for supporting this family called Peso Pluma. It was something we always dreamed of and now we can be here living and enjoying these achievements as a team.”

“She dances alone,” her hit with Eslabón Perdido, shattered the records of any Mexican musician since March of this year. In a month, and for weeks, it was the most listened to song on the planet. Then came “Music Sessions, Vol. 55”, with the Argentine Bizarrap, which spent two weeks on top of the world.