Records are what they have. They come and go and are sometimes quite ephemeral, but looking back over them we discover fascinating stories. Some worthy of a science fiction novel. Mumbai’s Antilia Tower is a fantastic example.

When it was built, just over a decade ago, it became the most expensive private residence in the world and with that title it still appears today in the Guinness World Records. The mansion is also at the top of the list of very exclusive homes published in November by Luxe Digital, a website specialized in luxury. Its experts assigned it second place in the ranking, only behind a construction that plays in the league of royalty: Buckingham Palace.

It may seem exaggerated, but Antilia is not a conventional house, not even in the exclusive and often hyperbolic sector of the most extreme luxury. It is estimated that building it required between 1,000 and 2,000 million dollars, so, while waiting to see how much the mansion that the CEO of Citadel is building in the US ends up costing, he can boast of leading the Top 10 most expensive residential homes.

Don’t say luxury, say Antilia. The height, dimensions, design and amenities of Antilia are fascinating, but if this gigantic tower located in Cumbala Hill, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods of Mumbai, India, has stood out for something, it is its cost. The Guinness World Records technicians acknowledge that it is unknown how much money its owner had to invest to build it, but they slip in some impressive figures that help us get a rough idea.

The first are the official estimates that were handled at the time and that speak of an investment of between 500 and 700 million dollars. And although these data are astonishing, they are far, very far, from the figure that Guinness considers good if the land, the work, the furniture and the materials that were used to prepare the tower are taken into account. If all the invoices for the project are added, the institution estimates that the cost is close to $2 billion.





(Almost) on par with British royalty. The lack of official data on how much it cost to plan, build and decorate the Antilia tower makes it difficult to calculate an exact and controversy-free figure. In fact, there are sources that use different estimates. In February, Forbes spoke of a cost of more than $1 billion, the same value that Business Insider reported years ago. For Guinness, Luxe Digital or the Times of India and South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspapers, the global figure is significantly higher and is close to 2 billion.

Aside from these differences, everyone agrees on the conclusion: Antilia is the most expensive private residence on the planet, with a cost only comparable for Luxes to Buckingham, in London, a property valued at around 4.9 billion.

Expensive, large and luxurious. Its exorbitant construction gives an idea of ​​how large, enormously large, and how exclusive, stunningly exclusive, the Antilia tower is. Here are a few details about its deployment: the construction measures 173 meters high and is spread over 27 floors, it occupies a plot of 4,532 m2 and its living area is around 37,000 m2. All on Mumbai’s Altamount Road, known as India’s “billionaire’s row.”

And since it would not make sense to have such a mega mansion without corresponding amenities, the tower has 168 parking spaces, three helipads, several swimming pools, a spa, theater, a movie theater for 50 spectators, a health center and a studio. dance and yoga. To keep the structure in good condition and ensure that its tenants do not lack any comfort, Antilia also has capacity for a veritable army of employees: 600, to be precise.





Earthquake proof. That is another of the peculiarities of the tower. Its architects not only created it to stand out on the Mumbai skyline and the pages of the Guinness World Records. They also designed it so that it could withstand earthquakes of magnitude 8 on the Richter scale. Its design was carried out by the Perkins & Will studio and the interior design was carried out by Hirchs Bedner Associates, who planned it respecting Feng Shui and the guidelines of Hindu decoration.

The result is a tower with a peculiar design, which seems to be made up of overlapping cubes, and incorporates marble, stones and exotic woods that helped inflate its bulky construction. As if that and all the luxuries we’ve already reviewed weren’t enough, Antilia has some unconventional amenities.

Its extensive surface houses an ice cream parlor, a private temple and—surely the most spectacular of all—a “snow room”, equipped with a system that launches artificial flakes from the walls, as specified by SCMP in 2020. A madness at the height of a building that bears the name of a mythical island in the Atlantic.

A great house, a huge fortune. Antilia is not just any mansion. Its owner is not just any millionaire either. The architect of it is Mukesh Ambani, president and director of Reliance Industries, a huge conglomerate with interests in the energy, petrochemical, retail, textile, telecommunications and media sectors founded by his father, Dhirubhai Ambani.

Forbes estimates Mukesh’s fortune at $95.5 billion, giving him plenty of funds to build a few more Antilias if he so desired. Such assets make him the richest man in India and the 13th in the world, just above Amancio Ortega, the founder of Inditex.

Images: Ninara (Flickr), Jay Hariani (Flickr) and Wikipedia (A. Savin)

