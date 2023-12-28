Cat Quest, a real-time, open-world action RPG starring a cat, sounds silly, but it's real and it's the free game of the day on PC.

The free game you can get in Epic Games Store Today, Thursday, December 28, is ideal for cat lovers. You've probably already heard of it, because it's a very popular indie: Cat Quest.

For the next 24 hours, Cat Quest is free on the Epic Games Store. You can find it at this link: its usual price is 11.69 euros, but until on Friday, December 29 at 17:00 CET (Spanish peninsular time) will be totally free.

Cat Quest is an open world RPG set in the world of felines, Felinia. You must save your kidnapped sister, traversing a huge map full of dungeons, interesting places and mini-games.

The action is in real time: move in 360 degrees and surround the enemies, attack them with your sword, feint them and finish them off with your magic (the spells are called Meowyo, Callaurada and Razanaclaw).

But Cat Quest has much more chicha, like a good role-playing game it has a lot of equipment to customize your cat (remember, a cat with a sword and armor is not something you see every day).

Free games and offers continue in the Epic Games Store

Cat Quest is today's free game, and we've had one free game a day for a week, a promotion that will last until after the New Year.

And not just the free games: in the Epic online store, Steam's great rival, you can still find the Christmas sale promotions (which extend to January 10, 2024).

This includes a 33% discount for each purchase: when you make a purchase of more than 14.99 euros (excluding pre-purchases or add-ons in games like Fortnite V-Bucks) you receive another coupon for your next purchase, and so on (through this link you can get the first Epic coupon).

