It has happened again and it has been happening since before Nintendo Switch, specifically since 2015. We continue to receive interesting details related to Freedom Planet 2. In this case, it is a really interesting message for fans of the game.

As we have learned, the game has been delayed again on consoles, including Nintendo Switch. XSEED Games and GalaxyTrail have delayed the release of Freedom Planet 2 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch, originally scheduled for 2023, until spring 2024.

The game had been released on PC and Linux in September 2022. The reason for the delay is to ensure a high-quality experience and add new features not yet revealed. The decision seeks to ensure that the console version is on par with the PC version. They appreciate the patience of the followers and promise more information for next yearso we will remain attentive.

