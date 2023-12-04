Some metabolic disorders can cause bad breath due to various problems in the intestines, blood, or liver.

The following are the most prominent medical conditions that cause the problem:

diabetes

A common condition that can cause bad breath in the mouth and throat is diabetes, as high glucose levels can cause the growth of harmful bacteria. Since people with diabetes have a problem with insulin, the cells may not get the glucose needed for energy and instead the body begins burning fat-producing compounds called ketones. Ketones may accumulate in the blood and urine and cause bad breath. One of these ketones is acetone, and it may cause breath to smell like nail polish. If a person with diabetes notices the smell, they should seek medical advice, as it could be due to diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Liver disease

If a person’s breath has a strong, musty odor, this is a sign that the liver is not filtering out toxic substances. Doctors call this distinctive odor “breath of the dead” because of its association with severe and fatal liver disease.

Kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease is a condition in which the kidneys are damaged and cannot filter the blood properly, which is why excess fluids and wastes from the blood remain in the body and may cause other health problems, such as heart disease and stroke. People with kidney failure may develop bad breath. When the kidneys begin to fail, they cannot excrete metabolic urea efficiently in the urine, and it accumulates in the blood and saliva. The body then converts the urea into ammonia, causing a bitter taste in the mouth and bad breath. About one in three people on dialysis say their breath smells like urine.

Excess methionine in the blood

It is an increase in a certain protein building block (amino acid), called methionine, in the blood. People with this condition often have no symptoms, but if their breath, sweat, or urine smells like boiled cabbage, they should see a doctor.