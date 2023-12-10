loading…

X owner Elon Musk conducted a poll to revive Alex Jones’ account. Photo/BBC

WASHINGTON – Social media platform owners X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk , polled netizens on whether to reactivate the account of Infowars host Alex Jones. Musk said that maintaining a ban on Jones would go against his belief in free speech.

Musk posted his poll on Saturday afternoon, asking X users if they would like him to bring back Alex Jones on the social media platform. With eight hours remaining at the time of press, 70% were in favor of reactivating Jones’ account, and 30% were against.

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk wrote in his post. Musk used this Latin phrase, which means “the voice of the people is the voice of God,” when he reactivated former United States (US) President Donald Trump’s account after a similar vote last year.

Responding to user X on Saturday, Musk wrote that “I strongly disagree with what he said about Sandy Hook, but are we a platform that believes in free speech or not?”

“In the end that’s what happened. “If people re-elect him, this will have a bad impact on X financially, but principles are more important than money,” he added as quoted from RT, Sunday (10/12/2023).

Jones and his InfoWars channel were banned on all major social media platforms in 2018, with Silicon Valley companies citing “hate speech” and alleged violations of their terms of service. Jones was also banned from using PayPal for business transactions due to alleged “intolerance towards certain communities and religions.”

After buying Twitter last year and rebranding the platform as X, Musk rolled back many of the company’s speech rules and censorship policies, and offered a “general amnesty” to previously banned users. However, last year he wrote that after the death of his infant son, he would never allow Jones to return, describing him as someone “who would use the death of children for profit, politics or fame.”

Jones previously claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was staged by the US government to rally support for gun control. A group of victims’ families sued Jones over his comments, and a judge ordered him to pay more than $1.5 billion in damages last year.