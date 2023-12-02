One of the most impressive films of 2022 has arrived on this platform and you cannot miss it.

Eggers’ latest film was presented as the most brutal of 2022

In April 2022 Robert Eggers brought the most brutal film of the year to the cinemaan epic film by viking theme which narrates a bloody Nordic revenge filmed in Iceland. The young director dared to deal with one of the growing subjects promoted by the successful series Vikings (2013) y the video game Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (2020), which They have put Scandinavian warriors at the top of entertainment current. The director, who has stood out in horror and suspense films, surprised last year with this crude historical drama that can now be seen on streaming.

Robert Eggers would rise to fame with The Witch (2015)a horror film set in the 17th century England which tells the story of a family banished from their town. The family, exiled in a dark English forest, will begin to experience paranormal events related to the dark legends of the time. However, the highest rated film to date by this director has been The Lighthouse (2019)and psychological horror thriller starring William Defoe that tells a dark story inside a mysterious claustrophobic lighthouse.

Both productions show the the director’s brilliant handling of the darkest atmospheres, building immersive sets for an anguished audience between their scenes. The filmmaker emerges with a very specific approach to cinema, avoiding falling into the common techniques of the horror genre, and prefers to capture a progressive increase in tension and horror. Thus, he achieves an immersive effect in his cinematographic works, keeping the viewer alert until the end of the film.

Eggers’ latest creation has been The Northman (2022)a film based on a viking legend that will not disappoint you. The director deviates slightly from the aforementioned cinematographic line to bring us a raw and bloody historical drama. A very own interpretation of the famous Scandinavian legend of Amleth, in which the young man must avenge his family after the betrayal of his uncle, who prevented him from ascending to the throne of the tribe by murdering his father and kidnapping his mother.

Robert Eggers’ film landed on Amazon Prime Video on November 25 and you can now see it on the platform. The man of the north It is a production that It will surprise you because it does not capture the story told in the conventional way with which Nordic society has always been treated.

We can see some ethically questionable characters and perhaps not as noble as Viking culture has always reflected. We can even see how the protagonist discovers the dark part of his community, an environment full of lies and unjustified violence, in which the ruthless looting of neighboring towns becomes a common practice that only brings massacre and horror. In this context, The director narrates the events with wild scenes that reflect the harshness of the timeaccompanying everything with spectacular photography in which you can glimpse the most impressive Icelandic landscapes.

Despite the good reviews of the film, The film went unnoticed after its release in theaters preventing the expected profits from being achieved. However, It is expected that now after its release in streaming, it will get the recognition it deserves one of the best movies about Vikings that can be seen today. The interpretations of Alexander Skarsgård (Amleth) y Anya Taylor-Joy (Olga) They are key to achieving the final result of Eggers’ latest creation. Although it surely stands out from the rest, this is not the only novelty that Amazon had announced for the month of November.

Now the director prepares his next horror release for Christmas next year. He will present his remake of Nosferatu (1922)in which we already know that, as is customary with Eggers, he has once again resorted to William Defoeand has given the most terrifying role to the young Bill Skarsgårdknown for his role in It (2017).

