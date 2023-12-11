Italy is one of the countries that is most and best fighting pirated IPTV and other forms of piracy. In addition to fines for consumers of this illegal content (in addition to suppliers and sellers), it has now put in place an anti-piracy shield that many other countries will surely take note of.

More than an anti-piracy shield

A new document published by AGCOM, the Communications Guarantee Authority of the Italian market, details the technical requirements of the anti-piracy system known as Piracy Shield. This tool, released on a limited basis last week, is described as a “single technology platform with automated operation” and elsewhere as a piece of “machine-to-machine platform management software.”

The Piracy Shield platform for blocking illegal streams of live sporting events and other forms of piracy will finally be fully operational on January 31, 2024. The system, which was first announced in July before the start of the NFL season Serie A of Calcio, is now “functional” after the definition of the technical and operational requirements for its activation in collaboration with the relevant parties and the National Cybersecurity Agency of the transalpine country.

In a statement, the watchdog added that it is now up to the operators that provide access (ISPs) to implement the necessary tools to block illegal sites before the end of January. Under new legislation enacted earlier this year on the protection of copyrighted content, content owners can submit blocking requests to Agcom, which in turn can ask ISPs to remove illicit websites in a within 30 minutes.

On the hunt for VPN and DNS

However, this new document confirms that ISPs, Internet providers, are not the only ones who must block pirated IPTV services. When lawmakers gave the green light to Italy’s new blocking regime over the summer, the text made clear that blocking instructions would not be limited to ISPs. All the services Open VPN and DNS must also comply with blocking orders.

“All parties involved in any capacity in the accessibility of illegally disseminated content – ​​and therefore also, by way of example and without limitation – providers of VPN and open DNS services, They will have to execute the blockades requested by the Authority [AGCOM] including through accreditation on the Piracy Shield platform or implementing measures that prevent the user from accessing that content.”

The document details its operational and technical requirements, including its stated purpose: “automated handling of reports from rights holders for the purpose of ensure timely and effective protection of rights and, specifically, intervention within thirty minutes of reporting in accordance with the form. and procedure regulated therein.