Given the myriad of weekly releases, it is very easy for a good movie to “escape” us. Today we are going to talk about a small gem of animated cinema that is also one of those eligible as candidates for the Oscar for best animated film: the Spanish Robot Dreams.

DOG is a lonely dog ​​who lives in Manhattan. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a friend. Their friendship grows, until they become inseparable, to the rhythm of New York in the eighties.. One summer night, Dog, with great sadness, is forced to abandon ROBOT on the beach. Will they meet again?

Robot Dreams es the first animated film directed by the multi-award-winning Pablo Bergeris produced by Arcadia Motion Pictures, with which the director already worked on ‘Snow White’ and ‘Abracadabra’.

The film has been nominated for 4 Goya awards: Best Animated Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Music, Best Editing, in addition to being selected among the five films that can compete for the “Best Animated Film” award at the European Film Awards.

After win the Contrechamp Grand Prix at the Annecy Animated Film Festival, the film had its North American premiere at the Toronto Festival. The national premiere of the film took place at the Sitges Film Festival, where won the Grand Public Prize of the Official Section. Recently, the film has won the special jury award at the Animation is Film festival of the Angels.

Pablo Berger surprised with his first short film ‘Mama’, winning Alcine and after studying film at New York University in the 90s, He directed numerous short films, including ‘Truth and Beauty’.for which he was nominated for an Emmy.

Back in Spain, in 2003, he directed his first feature film, ‘Torremolinos 73’with which it won numerous national and international awards, including the Biznaga de Oro for best film at the Malaga Festival and four nominations for the Goya Awards.

In 2012 he premiered ‘Snow White’, winner of 10 Goya awards, in addition to many other awards and nominations such as the Special Jury Prize at the San Sebastian Festival, Ariel for the best Ibero-American film, three nominations for the European Film Awards, nominated for the César for best international film and chosen by the Academy to represent Spain at the Oscars. Her last feature film was ‘Abracadabra’ (2017), a Spanish-French co-production that was nominated for eight Goya awards.

The visual and sound world that Dog and Robot inhabit has been created thanks to the collaboration of a great team with experience in both animation and live action.

José Luis Ágreda, designer and illustrator, is the art director, who already succeeded with the animated feature film ‘Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles’ (2019). The Belgian Benoît Feroumont is the animation director of ‘Robot Dreams’ and the unforgettable animated films ‘Welcome to Belleville’ and ‘The Book of Kells’. We also find character designs by Albert Monteys.

Alfonso Villalonga is the regular composer of the soundtracks of Pablo Berger’s films from ‘Blancanieves’ and for which he won the Goya for best OST. The team is completed by the renowned editor (and director) Fernando Franco who already worked with Berger on ‘Snow White’; the sound designer Fabiola Ordoyo who also worked with Berger on ‘Abracadabra’ and who won a Goya for ‘As Bestas’ by Rodrigo Sorogoyen; and the production director Julian Larrauri, winner of the Goya for ‘Mortadelo y Filemón’.

Robot Dreams: cinema is daydreaming

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by the North American artist Sara Varon and with a script by Berger himself, Robot Dreams is, in the words of its director, “a story about friendship, its importance and its fragility” and also its director’s love letter to New York, the city where he lived for a decade and which portrays with a very pleasant eighties air.

This movie It is a beautiful story about friendship., about how important it is for all of us and, also, how fragile it is. And it talks about many other things: the passage of time, loss… but also about how to continue moving forward despite those losses and obstacles that we encounter in life, because friendship and love are two wonderful emotions that come and many times they go.

With an (apparent) simplicity in the animation that reaches the entire audience, Robot Dreams reaches our hearts in a clear way but without drama. The film leaves you with a bittersweet feeling because it is like life itself: with its joys and sorrows. But it is so beautiful to see, to feel, that it will make us have a smile on our lips for almost the entire film.

The two protagonists will have to fight to maintain their friendship, their love, and We, as spectators, will share those joys and those sufferingsso that I assure you that some tears of emotion (and not necessarily of sadness) will escape.

Completely silent, it is so well translated into images (character design, atmosphere, noises, music…) that He does not need any type of dialogue to convey to us everything he wants. It’s a sensory journey, as Berger says. It is a great story where the important thing is the feelings, where the characters (anthropomorphic animals and robots) are very human because they transmit their feelings to us with their actions, with their looks… and they move us because their behavior in the face of adversity is completely “human.” .

And, how could it be otherwise, The best way to accompany and emphasize those feelings is through music.both the songs and the aforementioned September, to the magnificent (emotional and effective) soundtrack by Alfonso de Villalonga, with piano touches that enhance the melancholy of some sequences, mixed with the joy of “cool jazz” to achieve that tone New Yorker that the director wanted.

But it is in the image where this film gives its all. As I said before, under an apparently simple drawing, with a very “clear line” style, Berger wanted to experiment with the format, with the medium of animation and its infinite possibilities, playing with rhythm, the viewer’s perception and much more (which I can’t tell without going into spoilers).

Each character, even the most anecdotal, is very expressive, and Berger and his team They have given great importance to lookswhich unambiguously express to us what each of them are feeling.

Y It is a film for all audiences. Although the main theme is aimed at adults, children will be able to enjoy it on other levels and, depending on their emotional maturity, they will understand the emotions that Robot Dreams gives us.

And one more thing. Surely you have heard the song “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire thousands of times… Well, I assure you that, after having seen Robot Dreams, you will hear it in a totally different wayand better.

Robot Dreams It was released in theaters on December 6 by Bteam Pictures