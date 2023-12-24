The most anticipated series of the year 2024 in which The House of the Dragon or True Detective returns but during which we will also see new fictions.

Serialophiles, to me! Next year will be loaded with great series, whether original projects or new seasons of well-known productions. The platforms are looking to get their act together and are going to launch a lot of interesting titles, but be careful: take note of these, they are the essential ones!

Needless to say, the return of acclaimed series in 2024 will be the main focus of attention with the premiere, at the beginning of the year, of the fourth season of True Detective, starring Jodie Foster. Polar Night has Issa López as its creator and she is going to put us on the ropes with a new and disturbing case that is going to upset two conscientious investigators.

Another one that returns, this time with a second season, is The House of the Dragon that will take us to the heart of the war between the blacks and the greens. The two houses of Westeros will take out their claws because the dragons will have more presence than ever in this prequel to Game of Thrones.

Precisely the creators of Game of Thrones will bring Netflix's new big commitment to science fiction: the serial adaptation of The Three Body Problem, Cixin Liu's magnum opus.

Although the platform is also betting heavily on one of its star series, called to say goodbye definitively: Stranger Things will premiere its final fifth season at the end of 2024, if everything goes as planned.

If not, we might as well have to console ourselves with the second season of The Squid Game… We'll see if it doesn't jump to 2025.

If we talk about science fiction, it is Apple TV+ that currently reigns among the platforms that have released the most new high-quality series. We already know the start date of filming for the second season of Silo, but we are also looking forward to the premiere of the second installment of Separación.

But be careful that the Prime Video catalog will also bring us joy. While waiting to find out when The Rings of Power returns, we have our eye on Fallout, the adaptation of the video game that looks pretty good. And SkyShowtime will bring us the second season of Halo. Good plans both!

Which are the 2024 series that you are most looking forward to? Do you have your eye on any platform in particular?