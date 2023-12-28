It had all the ingredients to become an impressive evening and more than met any expectations. La Voz All Stars comes to our country with twenty of the best voices of the program fighting to find a place in the team of Pablo López, Luis Fonsi, Antonio Orozco and Malú. We review the five best moments of this first gala:

Malú's surprise when she recognizes Besay

The expressions of our coaches when recognizing the voices of the talents perfectly define the emotion and enthusiasm with which we experience each of the twenty Blind Auditions of La Voz All Stars. Malú did not hesitate for a second to turn around when she heard Besay, but everyone was surprised when they did not recognize the talent who sang I will open the door. How he has changed since we met him in 2021!

The most special version of Javier and Pablo singing El Patio

Another nice surprise was Javier Erro and Pablo López sharing the stage as they did in 2019. Coach and talent united their energy around the piano and performed a magical version of El Patio, showing that their harmony has remained intact since then.

The funniest superblocks are back

Anyone who says they didn't miss the superblocks in The Voice has forgotten how fun they are. Antonio Orozco to Luis Fonsi, Malú to Antonio, Pablo to Fonsi, Fonsi to Antonio… Some of them suggested by their own teammates. Which is your favorite?

Palomy, Malú and Pablo sing Fallen Angel

The piano is our favorite meeting point when we talk about music. And we cannot get out of our heads the special moment that we experienced thanks to Palomy, Malú and Pablo López, who interpreted Fallen Angel with the delicacy typical of these mythological creatures.

Laura Pausini sings The First Step on the Moon

A night like this needed the best talisman, and there was only one perfect person for this task: Laura Pausini. The Italian's visit filled the set of La Voz All Stars with joy and gave us one of the most unforgettable moments of the year. The artist sang for the first time in our country El Primer paso en la luna, her new song.

A night of incredible duels but also of exciting reunions. The best voices of La Voz gathered in an epic battle to win the biggest prize of the program: being the winner of La Voz All Stars. Who will achieve it? We'll find out very soon!