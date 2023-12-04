loading…

The morality of the US in defending Israel must be questioned along with the massacre of civilians in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Middle East observer Marwan Bishara said that when the US continues to support Israel, Washington loses its moral standing globally.

Bishara said the Biden administration’s indifference to civilian casualties and continued blaming Hamas for the war was “stupid” and “cynical.”

Although Israel appeared to urge its allies to exercise restraint, Israel’s increased aggression in the second phase of the war showed that it was not listening to the US, Bishara said. “Ultimately, we have to wonder, is America telling Israel in private what they are saying in public?” Bishara told Al Jazeera.

“Or are they just lying to all of us in public, while telling Israel to end the war and do whatever it takes, including for example killing 1,000 people in the last 48 hours?” he asked again.

Meanwhile, Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said Washington expected “Israel to follow through by not attacking” zones they thought would be safe from attack.

“There are other areas in the south (of Gaza) that Hamas continues to occupy with military infrastructure, where precise and targeted attacks are part of ongoing Israeli military operations,” he told reporters.

Sullivan said it was too early to judge whether Israel was taking more careful action to minimize civilian casualties since it resumed its military operations on Friday. Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in the new attacks.

