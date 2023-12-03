Martin Scorsese’s The Moon Killers movie has a great script and can now be read.

The Moon Killers is a cinematic journey that spans three and a half hours, taking viewers through a shocking journey in the 1920s, where greed, murder and ruthless ambition take center stage. There are 155 pages… Do you dare to read it?

Deadline, as part of its Read the Screenplay series, has released the full script for this Western epic and you can read it at this link. Written by Martin Scorsese and Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth, it is based on David Grann’s book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

What is it about?

The Moon Killers

The story of The Moon Killers takes place in Oklahoma, where the oil boom brought immense wealth to the Osage Nation, making them one of the richest communities in the world. However, this wealth attracted greedy outsiders, setting off a series of events marked by manipulation, extortion and theft, leading to a dark series of murders known as the Reign of Terror. The film features an all-star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons.

The main narrative of Killers on the Moon focuses on the love story between Ernest Burkhart (played by DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (played by Gladstone). Through this story, Scorsese and Roth uncover a forgotten chapter in American history, shedding light on a tragedy that was silenced for years, but that left a mark on those who lived through it. The film was originally pitched from the perspective of Plemons’ FBI agent, but DiCaprio suggested that the story would come to life more if it were told from the Osage perspective, thus changing the narrative focus.

The complete script of this fascinating film is available now to immerse yourself in this shocking story before its release on the big screen.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.