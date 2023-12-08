From comic to screen

It was created in Marvel Comics in the early 1980s by Roger Stern y John Romita Jr. (shortly after Jim Starlin Will lead to Old Sea to his death in one of those episodes that remain for history), but this character would not make the leap to the real image until 2019, the year in which the film was released in theaters around the world. Captain Marvel. There Monica was nothing more than a girl, the daughter of Maria Rumbeauwho as an adult would appear again as a field agent in Wandavision (here already performed by Teyonah Parris) and later we would see her again, already with cosmic powers included, in The Marvels.

In it UCM Monica is not, for now, one of the main characters on which the franchises rely, but her future remains to be seen. However, in the vignettes she has more than four decades of stories behind her, which means that she has enough background to have had several solo series, to have been a member of the Avengers (he even became their leader at a certain point) and of the Ultimatesand to have gone through enough stages in his life to have accumulated at least four different names.

A Captain Marvel for the future

At the time when Monica debuted in an annual issue of the main newspaper Spiderman There was no one who held the title of Captain Marvel, and it was a title that could not be left empty. At Marvel Comics they were used to always being at the social forefront of the times, so it surprised few people that the character who would carry this title next was a black police officer from New Orleans.

This volume includes, in general with very good judgment, those numbers that throughout the last two decades of the last century have marked the character in such a way that we are going to witness his evolution and the most important events of his career. We will see his first appearance in the hands of a comic drawn by John Romita and his son at a time when the first continued to amaze and the second was just starting out in this superhero thing.

Despite Romita’s art, it cannot be said that the uniform in which we see Monica debut is very attractive, although this aspect of the character is one that we will see polished over the years (although the changes are small). But it is undoubtedly the nineties aesthetic that causes the quality of the episodes included here to gradually decline as we approach this era.

A good collection of authors

In addition to stories, this volume can also be seen as a compilation of authors who in some way marked the future of this character. In addition to the outstanding and already mentioned Romita and a very present Roger Stern, here we are going to see David Micheliniea Dwayne McDuffie (perhaps responsible for some of the worst moments of the volume) and a Sal Buscema who surpasses his brother John Buscemaamong many other names.

The most valuable thing about the volume is its compilation nature. This is a great opportunity to get to know the character for anyone who wants to get familiar with his story. Worst? Well, without a doubt, the low quality of some of the issues included, especially when we approach the end of the volume. But even those numbers are still Marvel Comics history, no matter what…

The volume is 100% Marvel HC. Captain Marvel: The Saga of Monica Rambeau published by Panini Comics in hardcover contains 280 pages in color with a page size of 17 x 26 cm. and includes the translation of the American edition of the issues The Amazing Spider-Man Annual 16, The Avengers 227 y 279, Marvel Team-Up 142 y 143, Captain Marvel v2 1 y v3 1, Avengers Unplugged 5 and material Solo Avengers 2 y Marvel Fanfare 42 and 57, in addition to an introduction and an epilogue by Lidia Castillo and the original covers of the issues contained in the compilation. The recommended retail price is 35 € and went on sale in October 2023.