The trial between Bárbara Rey and Ángel Cristo for the custody of their children has begun. The star can't find a witness to testify in her favor in order to win the trial against Ángel Cristo.

Chelo, once again, has become the only one who supports Bárbara Rey unconditionally. After a few years without seeing each other, they both meet again at the premiere of Una noche Bárbara. After what happened with Ángel Cristo, Bárbara decides to go to her friend to try to win the battle against her husband.

After Bárbara gets Blasco to testify in her favor, the star finds Chelo crying on the couch at home. She has left him with Paula, her partner.

The distance between them barely exists, and while Bárbara encourages her friend, Chelo lets himself be carried away by his feelings and kisses Bárbara: “Chelo, no…” he points out.

Chelo asks him just this once: “Just one night.” Bárbara accepts and they both melt into a kiss that ends in a night of passion.