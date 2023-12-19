Suara.com – Bunga Citra Lestari aka BCL is known to have shed tears when contestants on the singing music show X Factor wrote a song for her. Contestant Daud Waas performed a song for BCL about someone who is gone, but not forgotten.

When the contestant sang, Tiko Aryawardhana's wife appeared to be crying. The reason is, the song from Daud Waas himself is considered very sad.

The moment BCL cried became the highlight. However, netizens even suspected that BCL was crying because it missed the late Ashraf Sinclair. Moreover, the song is about missing someone who has gone.

“Believe me, even though BCL already has another husband, deep inside her heart she still often remembers the deceased,” said one netizen.

“BCL will always remember Ashraf forever,” said another netizen.

BCL (Instagram BCL)

However, some netizens actually asked whether crying over a deceased husband's death was allowed. Moreover, BCL's status is known to have a new husband. So what is the law?

Quoting Islamic Guidance, in principle, love is a natural thing. Therefore, missing a partner who is gone is a natural and permissible thing. However, this longing cannot defeat the love for Allah SWT.

In fact, in the story of the Prophet Muhammad SAW, he often mentioned the name Khadijah even though he already had a wife, Aisyah. This indicates that this feeling of longing is normal and okay.

However, it is also necessary to pay attention to couples who have remarried. It would be better not to mention your longing for your deceased wife or husband in front of your new partner. This is a form of respect for the new partner.

Meanwhile, if the person does not remarry, then it is okay to mention or miss the deceased partner. As long as you don't let that feeling of longing overcome your love for Allah SWT.

Regarding BCL itself, it is known that Ashraf Sinclair often remembers him before he got married. However, he has currently been married to Tiko Aryawardhana since December 2, 2023. Meanwhile, on his personal Instagram, there are still many memories of him and Ashraf Sinclair which have not been deleted.