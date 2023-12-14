Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is easily one of the most controversial releases in recent years. What should have been a celebration of some of the best entries in the series was actually a poor collection filled with bugs and problems. Although it received improvements over time, the result still leaves something to be desired. However, it seems that the best version just arrived.

In November, Netflix announced that members of the service could download the collection at no additional cost starting on December 14th. Thus, GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas are now available for iOS and Android devices.

GTA: The Trilogy looks better on mobile devices than on Xbox, Switch, PlayStation and PC

The trailer that revealed the mobile version of these titles caught attention, as some visual differences stood out. With the launch, Netflix announced that, in effect, the port introduced additional improvements. Ironically, it seems that the remastered games look better than they do on consoles and PC.

The mobile port of GTA: The Trilogy has a new lighting mode, which makes the titles look better and remind us of classic experiences. For example, if this option is activated, GTA San Andreas recovers the orange skies that are conspicuous by their absence on the rest of the platforms and obtains a best fog effect.

According to player reports, this re-release also introduces adjustments to billboards and overall character modeling. It is also notable that some bugs have been fixed.

This is what the remastered version of GTA San Andreas looks like on mobile phones

The most striking addition is an option that allows adjust resolution, which will help players with less powerful devices run the games. Although some technical issues and bugs still persist, it appears that the mobile port is better than the console and PC versions.

While Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available at no additional cost to all Netflix subscribers, non-members will be able to purchase the collection or each game separately on the Google Play Store and the App Store. The games cost $20 USD.

But tell us, do you think the improvements will come to Xbox, PlayStation and PC? Let us read you in the comments.

