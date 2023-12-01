The mobile market has been depressed for years. Specifically, 27 months of continuous decline in which there was no light at the end of the tunnel. Little by little, it seems that the storm is clearing, and the latest data from Counterpoint Research reflects a breath of fresh air in the market. October was the first month against the downward trend, and there are some signs to think that the situation may continue like this.

The first signs of recovery. October has been a good month for global phone distribution. We are talking about almost 300 million smartphones shipped. Figures that are still far from the 546 that were sent in 2017, but that show a path of recovery that takes us to figures close to those we saw in 2021.

The iPhone always drives statistics. iPhone sales in Spain have grown by 32%, and the numbers for the iPhone 15 are much stronger than those seen in the iPhone 14 family. The strategy works: go for high-end to avoid falls when the rest fall. Apple will not be able to completely move the picture of general sales in the market, but it does manage to fan a flame that seemed extinct.

While Apple grows 32%, other companies such as Xiaomi lose 1% in shipments year-on-year, with more striking cases such as OPPO, with a drop of 17%. TCL is taking advantage of the gap, growing 17% in shipments in our country. Giants like Samsung manage to stop the decline and grow slightly at the end of the third quarter.

Xiaomi is not far behind. Despite the slight drop, Xiaomi is sweeping, both in China and Spain. The company registers a growth of 14% in its native country with current data compared to the last year. In Spain, it is the undisputed leader in sales. The company is expected to continue growing in 2024, and that the launch of products such as its electric car will help consolidate the company as one capable of offering the highest range in each product.

The consultants are clear. Even taking into account that smartphone shipments are not at their best, consultancies such as Canalys also point to a 2024 with signs of improvement.

“Although the full year of 2023 will deliver the smallest number of smartphone shipments in more than a decade, there are signs that the market is improving as we approach 2024.”

Specifically, the forecasts speak of 4% year-on-year growth for the 24th academic year, a fairly optimistic figure given the current market situation. An important renewal cycle is expected, especially in the mid-range purchased between 2020 and 2021, and there is optimism in price competitiveness when it comes to running out of stock.

A year of spectacular hardware. 2024 will be an incredible year for hardware, especially talking about Android proposals. Panels with 4,000 peak nits, more efficient processors, batteries that will finally exceed 5,000mAh (at least, in high-end), and new charging standards even closer to 100W for economical devices.

Expected an important year of improvements at the hardware levelwhich could be a boost to sales, especially in the mid-price ranges.

