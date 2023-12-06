Remember that Palia was recently announced as MMO de Singularity 6, the studio formed by members of Riot Games, Blizzard Entertainment and Zynga, for Nintendo Switch. Today we have its release date.

Palia

You already know that many fans have fallen in love with the game for combining collection tasks and the quiet life of Animal Crossing with an open world and visual style similar to Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It is the union of these two concepts that has made it one of the most anticipated of the year.

It will be launched on December 15, 2023, as listed in the eShop. We leave you with the most recent video:

