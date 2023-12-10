Thanks to devices like the Amazon Fire TV stick, we can give a second youth to our televisions, basically making them smarter, regardless of whether they continue to be updated or not.

And if you don’t have a Amazon Fire TV stickit is likely to be one of your next Christmas gifts, and whatever the case, it is likely that you are making or are going to make an Internet connection error on the device.

When we put the Amazon Fire TV stick we want it to run as smoothly as possible, and obviously, when we run any of the applications like Netflix it runs smoothly.

But there is one mistake that most users seem to be making. As reported by Fire Stick Tricks, most routers WiFi They can provide a signal strength that has a maximum approximate range of 45 m.

This causes false Internet connection security, because in general, if we are already more than 10 m away from the router, it is likely that we will receive a WiFi speed below normal.

And that can happen to you with the Amazon Fire TV stick, because if you have it installed, for example, in your bedroom, but you have the router in your living room, those 10 m distance can be more than essential so that it does not go very smoothly.

So the experts They advise that we have the Amazon Fire TV stick as close as possible to the main routerand if it is not possible, be able to opt for a WiFi extender.

Check the connection of the Fire TV Stick with WiFi

It is also essential to check that we have the appropriate configuration on the Amazon Fire TV stick.

In this case you must be connected to the internet on your router properly, and to do this you must go to the options of your Fire TV, stick, “networks”, and check that you are connected to your router and that you have good intensity signal.

If not, you can disconnect and reconnect, or even configure the connection from scratch.

If you keep all this in mind, your Amazon Fire TV stick will always be able to get the highest possible Internet speed in your home.