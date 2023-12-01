There has been a small earthquake in Pasapalabra! It has not reached a large earthquake because Moisés is still a contestant after passing the Blue Chair. However, no one can take away the shock that he experienced when he stumbled before the candidate. He can thus play his 139th program and try to recover the orange color after the last defeat in El Rosco against Óscar.

The man from Rioja has faced Juanma, an administrator who comes from Madrid. The candidate has chosen to play with the L, leaving the I for the veteran contestant. The surprise has come when the first error has fallen on the side… of Moisés! Later he told Roberto Leal: “It is the third word that I have failed in the Blue Chair since I have been competing.”

After that mistake, he knew how to control his nerves, concentrate and resist, while Juanma made the two mistakes that left him eliminated. “One letter changes everything,” Moisés summarized about her lapse. He discovers in the video the error that almost left him eliminated from Pasapalabra!