Did you know that Nintendo announced a feature for Switch that has disappeared? It's been almost 7 years and it still hasn't been activated.

They have almost passed 7 years since launch of Nintendo's hybrid console. Now, as we face a 2024 in which the bells of a successor and a new generation are ringing, it seems that there is not much more to surprise with Switch, although it is never too late to fulfill promises that were left in the air. Like, for example, that of the Nintendo Switch lost feature.

When the console was presented to the world, it was said that Nintendo Switch would be compatible with external hard drives. In fact, even today, if you go to the section official Nintendo questions and answersthe company emphasizes that, although the Switch does not currently support external hard drives, “compatibility is planned for the future”. It is true that microSD cards have acquired such a size that they largely meet this need, in fact, the hybrid one is prepared for cards up to 2TB memoryideal to complement your 32 or 64 GB of internal storage.

The noise about Switch 2 release in 2024 It is growing. Well-known voices in the leak environment assure that the successor will go on sale next year and have even given a key date in this regard. However, Nintendo plans to continue releasing games for Switch until 2025 At least, and it is logical, given that it is still a success in sales. Recently, it exceeded 3 million consoles sold in Spain.

Still There is hope for Nintendo Switch to receive that lost feature, especially for those people who had an external hard drive prepared to connect to the Dock via USB. It doesn't seem like Nintendo wants to take this step, especially seeing how the OLED model has given up the USB 3.0 port to add an Ethernet port. But who knows.