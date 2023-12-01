We once again receive interesting news related to this Nintendo Switch game. This is an announcement that will not leave fans of Minecraft and its movie indifferent.

Minecraft and its movie

Specifically, we have been able to meet two new actors who are joining the cast. This is confirmed:

Peacemaker’s Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Eugene Hansen join the cast of the Minecraft movie.

Jason Momoa is already confirmed for the project. Production will ramp up in New Zealand before the end of December. The film is a collaboration between Vertigo, Legendary, Mojang/Microsoft and Momoa’s On the Roam. Producers include Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Momoa, Torfi Frans Olafsson, Vu Bui and the late Jill Messick. The EPs are Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza and Jonathan Spaihts.

In the past it was confirmed that filming began in August of this year and that it will have Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Matt Berry as protagonists voicing characters, according to a report from KFTV.

However, after that, the movies Minecraft and Mortal Kombat 2 were affected by strikes in the entertainment industry, and have now been given the green light to continue filming after the strikes concluded. Possible changes to release dates have not yet been announced, but adjustments to timelines are likely due to disruptions caused by strikes.

