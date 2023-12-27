loading…

The North Korean military is a force to be reckoned with. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The military strength of Iran, Syria, North Korea and Oman is gaining international recognition.

If these countries combined their military forces, the resulting force would have a wide range of capabilities, from conventional land forces to missile capabilities.

1. Iran



Photo/Reuters

Iran has considerable military power with a mix of conventional and unconventional capabilities. Its military includes the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran has invested in ballistic missile development and has a significant stockpile of short- and medium-range missiles.

Iran is ranked 17th in Global Fire Power. That shows Iran has perfect military strength. Iran has 575 thousand active soldiers with 360 reserve soldiers. Iran has 12 helicopters and 196 combat aircraft.

Even though it does not have aircraft carriers, Iran has 7 frigates and 3 corvettes. Apart from that, Iran also has 19 submarines. So far, Iran has been a country that has positioned itself as an enemy of Israel.

One part of Iran's defense strategy is “forward defense”, led by the special operations Quds Force of the IRGC. This strategy involves using regional allies and proxies, known as the “axis of resistance,” as leverage to weaken, hinder, deter or drive Iran's enemies away from its territory.

These groups include the Popular Mobilization Units in Iraq fighting the “Islamic State of Iraq and Syria”; foreign Shia militias fighting on behalf of Iran's ally Syria; the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah; Houthi rebels in Yemen; and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Iran is also one of several regional countries that exert influence on the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The second facet of Iran's military strategy is short-, medium- and medium-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting Israel, the Arab Gulf states, US military bases in the region and parts of Europe.

As noted by the International Crisis Group, Iran views these ballistic missiles as a deterrent against Israel and, in the event of an attack on Iran, as a means to attack enemies on their own territory or US military bases in the region. Although Iran considers ballistic missiles a defensive weapon, its enemies consider them an offensive threat.

A ballistic missile policy can be combined with a forward defense policy, such as the Houthi ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia in response to the war in Yemen and Iran arming Hezbollah with a series of missiles in Lebanon. Iran denies providing ballistic missiles or components to the Houthis.

2. Syria



Photo/Reuters