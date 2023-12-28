loading…

Houthi fighters plant a flag on their headbands during a parade in Sanaa, Yemen. Photo/REUTERS

SANAA – The meaning and significance of the writing on the Yemeni Houthi flag is an interesting discussion to know. Taking a glance at it, words like America and Jew are embedded in Arabic.

The Houthi group declared itself a Shiite Islamic political and military organization in Yemen. Initially, this group emerged against the regime of Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was then President of Yemen.

Over time, the Houthi influence in Yemen has expanded. Several times, they have been involved in conflict and fighting with the Yemeni government and its supporters.

Despite the many mysteries that still surround the Houthis, there are a number of characteristics inherent in this group. One of them is having a flag or symbol that contains a number of sentences.

The meaning of the writing on the Yemeni Houthi flag

Like an organization, the Houthis themselves have a symbol or flag. At first glance, the symbol looks like a slogan because it is filled with concise sentences in Arabic.

The Houthi flag has a dominant white color on the background. Taking a design like a vertical banner, there are at least five sentences written in it in two different colors.

The writing in green contains a pro-Islam statement. Meanwhile, the color red is related to the United States, Israel and Jews. Below are the articles for each.

First, there is an inscription in Arabic ٱللَّٰهُ أَكْبَرُ (Allahu Akbar). The meaning itself means “Allah is Greatest”.

Then, there is ٱلْمَوْتُ لِأَمْرِيكَا (al-mawt li-Amrika) which means “Death to America”.

Then, there is ٱلْمَوْتُ لِإِسْرَائِيلِ (al-mawt li-Isra'il). The meaning is “Death to Israel”.